ICBM guidance systems work for U.S. government to be provided by Boeing

February 02, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Boeing has won a $1.6 billion contract over 16 years for ongoing intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) guidance systems work, the company announced in a statement.

"Boeing will maintain the around-the-clock readiness and accuracy of Minuteman ICBM guidance systems — which have logged more than 40 million hours of continuous operation — to ensure safe, secure and effective strategic deterrence into the late 2030s," the statement reads.

The work will be performed in Ogden, Utah. The company built the guidance system for the Minuteman program.

The Minuteman program first began development in the 1950s and entered service in 1962 with the intent of providing a weapon that could strike Soviet cities. The United States has several hundred Minuteman missiles today that are housed in missile silos in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. It will eventually be replaced by the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) currently in development.

