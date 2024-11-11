Military Embedded Systems

Integrated navigation systems to be installed on fast attack boats

November 11, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Integrated navigation systems to be installed on fast attack boats
Image via EDGE Group

PARIS, France. Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), part of the UAE-based EDGE Group, partnered with OSI Maritime Systems to equip the RABDAN FA-400 fast attack vessel with integrated navigational systems, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, OSI will provide its Integrated Navigation Bridge System for integration into the RABDAN FA-400’s onboard systems, the statement reads. This upgrade aims to enhance the vessel's operational capabilities for territorial and coastal missions across multiple warfare domains, the company says.

The RABDAN FA-400, ADSB’s latest 45-meter fast attack craft, is designed for a range of maritime defense operations. ADSB plans to showcase the newly equipped vessel at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Feb. 17-21.

The agreement was signed at EURONAVAL 2024 in Paris, marking a strategic collaboration between the UAE-based shipbuilder and the Canada-based navigation systems provider.

