JPALS navigation system to go to Japan maritime force, Raytheon announces

February 13, 2023

FULLERTON, Calif. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (a business segment of Raytheon Technologies) won a foreign military sales (FMS) contract with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office to deliver the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

JPALS -- according to information from Raytheon -- is a software-based navigation and precision approach landing system that guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships in all weather and surface conditions, by way of an antijam encrypted datalink to communicate between the aircraft and an array of GPS sensors, antennas, and shipboard equipment. 

The landing system is slated to be deployed on the JS Izumo, the JMSDF’s carrier.

JPALS is being deployed on all U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, and is a standard on all F-35 aircraft. Additionally, JPALS is deployed on platforms in the U.K. and Italy in order to support those forces' F-35 squadrons. 

