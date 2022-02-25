Digital twin in development with NGC to virtually test mission systems

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation is developing a digital replica of its flying CRJ testbed airframe and subsystems to take full advantage of digital engineering capabilities in the development of new product lines of mission systems.

The company’s Digital Shadow testbed will aim to enable faster and more agile development, modification, and testing of new capabilities across programs. Digital Shadow will test digital representations of sensors, such as fighter radars, in a realistic virtual environment on the aircraft that simulates current and future capabilities and collects performance data.

Officials claim that the company has been developing authoritative digital twins of its current and future capabilities across the enterprise to help reduce cost and accelerate development. These digital models and deep data stores are intended to enable engineers to answer questions with increased speed and agility.

The Digital Shadow testbed, a virtual mission systems integration lab, will aim to provide the ability to correlate digital sensor representations with their physical design, further validating system and performance models and leveraging Northrop Grumman’s large repository of data collection.