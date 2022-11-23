Rapita Systems enhances multicore expertise with Maspatechnologies acquisition

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

(From left:) Dan McClung, Fran Cazorla, Mateo Valero ,and Raju Dandu BARCELONA, Spain. Danlaw Inc., a leading global automotive and aerospace electronics solutions provider, acquired Maspatechnologies SL, a spin-off of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center – Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC-CNS). Maspatechnologies will join the Danlaw-owned Rapita Systems group and now operate as Rapita Systems SL from offices in Barcelona.

Maspatechnologies expertise is in developing technology to verify and certify the software timing behavior of multicore processors used in safety-critical embedded systems suh as flight control avionics and automotive applications. This espertise includes interference generators, hardware analysis, multicore contention modeling, and surrogate applications.

These services and tools are leveraged to identify and measure the impact of interference on share resources within multicore-hosted software applications. The acquisition expands the specialized multicore verification expertise within the Rapita Systems group to provide an end-to-end solution for analyzing and certifying the next generation of multicore embedded avionics and automotive systems.

The company's work on the analysis of multicore hardware platforms was pioneered at the BSC-CNS. Recently, Maspatechnologies engineers played a key role in Airbus' certification of the first ever "fully-automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) operation with a boom system." As part of this project, Maspatechnologies provided tthe timing analysis and characterization services to Airbus that were critical to building a CAST-32A compliant certification argument for this multicore avionics system.

Maspatechnologies is the first spin-off to be sold by BSC and was made possible by BSC's investment in technology transfer. BSC's eleven spin-off companies have created 121 jobs and raised €8.5 million in financing rounds in six years, with five companies created since 2020. These new companies offer services in biomedicine, security, aerospace, automotive industries, and quantum computing.