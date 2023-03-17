Avionics suite from Honeywell to be manufactured, integrated by TT Electronics

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Honeywell Aerospace.

WOKING, U.K. Performance-critical electronics manufacturer TT Electronics has been chosen to handle engineering support, manufacturing, and full systems integration for Honeywell Anthem, Honeywell Aerospace's recently introduced integrated cockpit avionics suite.

According to the TT Electronics announcement, the heart of the Honeywell Anthem system -- the first cloud-connected cockpit system in the industry -- is a flexible software platform that can be customized for virtually every kind of aircraft, including large cargo or passenger planes, helicopters, and the yet-to-be-introduced class of advanced air mobility (AAM) craft.

TT Electronics is one of two strategic manufacturing partners that will support multiple line-replaceable units used in the Honeywell Anthem avionics suite.