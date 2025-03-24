Boeing to build Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter for U.S. Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force graphic

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Boeing won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to design, build, and deliver its Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The NGAD platform will serve as the core of a broader family of systems intended to support future air dominance missions. According to the company, the aircraft is expected to provide improvements in operational range, survivability, adaptability, and lethality.

“I'm thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet,” said President Donald J. Trump during a press briefing at the White House. “Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47.”

Technical specifications and program details remain classified due to national security and export control restrictions, the statement reads.

Boeing has produced several legacy fighter platforms over the past century, including the F-15 Eagle and the F/A-18 Hornet.