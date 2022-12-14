Military Embedded Systems

Germany to acquire 35 5th-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft

December 14, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas. Lockheed Martin announced that Germany's Ministry of Defense is procuring 35 Lockheed Martin 5th-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft. 

According to information from the U.S. Air Force, the F-35A enables users to take advantage of updated avionics, next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and sensor fusion in an open-architecture environment. 

Lockheed Martin officials report that to date, the F-35 operates from 26 bases around the world, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil.

