Germany to acquire 35 5th-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers FORT WORTH, Texas. Lockheed Martin announced that Germany's Ministry of Defense is procuring 35 Lockheed Martin 5th-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

According to information from the U.S. Air Force, the F-35A enables users to take advantage of updated avionics, next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and sensor fusion in an open-architecture environment.

Lockheed Martin officials report that to date, the F-35 operates from 26 bases around the world, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil.