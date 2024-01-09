Lynx Software Technologies acquires Thompson Software Solutions

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif. Lynx Software Technologies -- a provider of open architecture software for use on the mission-critical edge -- has acquired Thompson Software Solutions (TSS -- Atlanta, Georgia), which offers software development, engineering, and integration solutions to mission-critical aerospace and defense (A&D) platforms.

According to the acquisition announcement from Lynx, TSS handles high-integrity software architecture and development, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, airworthiness certifications, open systems architecture, simulation and training, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) services.

TSS CEO Les Thompson and chief strategy officer Patrick McClellen have assumed senior roles with Lynx.

Tim Reed, CEO of Lynx, stated of the acquisition: "As we end 2023, Lynx’s portfolio of solutions spans from the operating system to the application layer, certifiable real-time, to general purpose and open-source, and from commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) to government off-the-shelf (GOTS) software products. I’m thrilled to work with Les and the TSS team as we continue delivering comprehensive and unique software-enabled solutions to customers whose needs extend from the development pipeline to the mission-critical edge."

"The combination of Lynx and TSS creates a software solutions platform placed at the center of priority aerospace and defense investment areas, notably open standards, modularity, and security. Like TSS, Lynx has an established track record of exceeding customer expectations with its innovation, performance, and value proposition. As a combined company, Lynx and TSS are well-positioned to grow as our clients continue to execute on the software modernization, integration, and development priorities," commented Patrick McClellen, chief strategy officer of TSS.