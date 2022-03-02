Military Embedded Systems

Manned-Unmanned Teaming capabilities demoed in flight test

News

March 02, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Manned-Unmanned Teaming capabilities demoed in flight test
BAE Systems photo.

ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems and the Office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) have completed a flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology at a Department of Defense flight test range.

According to the company, the technology enabled the rapid infusion of new payloads and platforms into the fleet to quickly enhance mission effectiveness and counter-adversary technology. The capstone flight test used real mission sensors on multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned military fighter aircraft, to execute a combat mission.

The team of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) worked together to autonomously develop and execute the necessary tactics to complete the mission. The aviator used the Human Machine Interface (HMI) to monitor the mission’s progress and interact with the UAVs as desired.

During this most recent flight test, the team achieved its primary goal of demonstrating collaborative mission execution in an operationally representative environment. BAE Systems’ HMI was developed through virtual and constructive simulation testing with assistance from pilots and electronic warfare officers. 

 

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
Thales image.
News
Tiger attack helicopter gets avionics upgrades with Thales
More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
Countering rogue UASs with modular AI- and ML-enabled systems
More Unmanned
A.I.
BAE Systems image.
News
Data and cyber optimization business launched by BAE Systems
More A.I.
Cyber
Whitepaper
Cybersecurity Trends in Aerospace and Defense Applications
More Cyber