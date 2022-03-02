Manned-Unmanned Teaming capabilities demoed in flight test

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems photo.

ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems and the Office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) have completed a flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology at a Department of Defense flight test range.

According to the company, the technology enabled the rapid infusion of new payloads and platforms into the fleet to quickly enhance mission effectiveness and counter-adversary technology. The capstone flight test used real mission sensors on multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned military fighter aircraft, to execute a combat mission.

The team of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) worked together to autonomously develop and execute the necessary tactics to complete the mission. The aviator used the Human Machine Interface (HMI) to monitor the mission’s progress and interact with the UAVs as desired.

During this most recent flight test, the team achieved its primary goal of demonstrating collaborative mission execution in an operationally representative environment. BAE Systems’ HMI was developed through virtual and constructive simulation testing with assistance from pilots and electronic warfare officers.