MOSA, AI, and unsafe programming languages

MOSA, AI, and unsafe programming languagesPodcast
July 27, 2023
Modular open system approach (MOSA) strategies such as the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Technical Standard are changing how the Department of Defense acquires technology. In this podcast with Tim Reed, Chief Executive Officer for Lynx Software Technologies, he and I discuss how MOSA benefits the warfighter and what it means to be certified conformant other the FACE Technical Standard.
Tim also dives into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on military systems, the risks of using unsafe programming languages, engineering recruitment challenges, and more.