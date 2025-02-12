Safety-critical embedded company TASKING acquires LDRA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy TASKING MUNICH. Safety-critical embedded software company TASKING announced that it acquired LDRA (Wirral, U.K.), a provider of software tools for code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets.

In its announcement, TASKING described LDRA's software tools as those that "achieve early error identification and elimination by enabling bi-directional requirements traceability, static and dynamic code analysis, and unit- and system-level verification on a wide variety of hardware and software platforms.

TASKING officials asserted that the integration of LDRA technologies -- namely, its portfolio of software tools that automate code analysis and software testing -- complement TASKING's safety- and security-oriented software ecosystem and broadens its capabilities as a trusted partner for embedded software development tools and services.

“With the acquisition of LDRA, we offer our customers a comprehensive portfolio to support the software development for safety-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including aerospace and automotive,” stated Gregor Zink, CEO of TASKING.

“TASKING and LDRA have worked together in a trustful partnership for many years,” added Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA. “We look forward to taking this collaboration to the next level. With the combination of our product portfolios, we enhance the customer experience. Together, we speed development and verification of critical embedded applications using industry best practices even on the most complex applications that leverage multicore processors.”