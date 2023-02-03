Military Embedded Systems

Seaplane development contract for DARPA won by General Atomics

News

February 03, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has won a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop "an aircraft capable of sustained seaborne strategic and tactical lift," the company announced in a statement.

The $8 million contract is in support of DARPA's Liberty Lifter program, which is focused on designing a seaplane that can operate less than 100 feet above the ground but can also fly up to 10,000 feet above sea level while transporting "huge payloads" faster than current platforms, the statement reads.

The contract award covers the next six months, and there is an option to extend it another 12 months to mature and complete the design. If extended, the contract award could grow to $29 million.

Featured Companies

General Atomics

3550 General Atomics Court
San Diego, CA 92121-1122
Website
[email protected]
(858) 455-4000
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics
Illustration courtesy General Atomics
News
Seaplane development contract for DARPA won by General Atomics

February 03, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy General Atomics
News
GA-ASI CEO pleads with U.S. government to let company send drones to Ukraine

February 03, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Elma
News
6 new SOSA-aligned backplanes offered by Elma

February 02, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the military can speed data mobility for smart decisions on the move

February 03, 2023
More Cyber