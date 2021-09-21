Military Embedded Systems

TwinAlytix software system to bolster air refueling assets for USAF

News

September 21, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rolls-Royce photo.

RESTON, Va. Rolls-Royce North America has won a U.S. Transportation Command contract for the demonstration and continued development of a new software system that will aim to maximize efficiency in managing air refueling assets, improving mission availability, and reducing cost for the U.S. Air Force (USAF).

The Rolls-Royce Air Refueling Optimization and Planning System (AROPS), is part of the new suite of digital services known as TwinAlytix from Rolls-Royce Defense. According to the company, TwinAlytix features the benefits of digital twins and digital analytics to improve customer services through secure software applications.

The AROPS software package contract, valued at $800,000, is intended to increase air tanker availability and eliminate inefficiencies caused by disconnected systems and process challenges within a complex air refueling enterprise. 

In addition to the AROPS platform, the TwinAlytix digital suite includes virtual reality training, foreign object debris prevention services, asset management protection service, TP400 tip clearance, enterprise modelling services, and remote FSR service.

 

Featured Companies

Rolls-Royce

The Drive, Westhampnett, Chichester, PO18
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Databus
Topic Tags
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman photo.
News
Open standards-based SIGINT sensor in development for USAF
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber