TwinAlytix software system to bolster air refueling assets for USAF

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Rolls-Royce photo. RESTON, Va. Rolls-Royce North America has won a U.S. Transportation Command contract for the demonstration and continued development of a new software system that will aim to maximize efficiency in managing air refueling assets, improving mission availability, and reducing cost for the U.S. Air Force (USAF).

The Rolls-Royce Air Refueling Optimization and Planning System (AROPS), is part of the new suite of digital services known as TwinAlytix from Rolls-Royce Defense. According to the company, TwinAlytix features the benefits of digital twins and digital analytics to improve customer services through secure software applications.

The AROPS software package contract, valued at $800,000, is intended to increase air tanker availability and eliminate inefficiencies caused by disconnected systems and process challenges within a complex air refueling enterprise.

In addition to the AROPS platform, the TwinAlytix digital suite includes virtual reality training, foreign object debris prevention services, asset management protection service, TP400 tip clearance, enterprise modelling services, and remote FSR service.