Enhanced Vision Systems from Collins Aerospace installed on Boeing 737s

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

WILSONVILLE, Oregon. The new Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) from Collins Aerospace is now being installed on Boeing 737 aircraft. The new EFVS includes the Collins’ EVS-3600, a multi-spectral imaging sensor to that enables pilots to “see through” poor visibility and darkness better than the human eye.

The EVS-3600 leverages multiple infrared and visible light cameras providing pilots with a head-up view that exceeds natural vision. When viewed on a head-up display, EFVS improves situational awareness to enable operations in low visibility conditions. Paired together with the HGS-6000 Dual Head-up Guidance System, The EVS-3600 system will be available for retrofit on 737 MAX and 737 NG aircraft. This new system will also be available as a linefit option for new delivery Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Traditionally used by military and business aircraft, the newly certified EFVS will enable widespread adoption of the system by airlines for the first time. One of the first operators to get delivery of the new system will be Texel Air, operating out of Bahrain International Airport.