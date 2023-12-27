Military Embedded Systems

Naval aviation training center delivered to German navy

News

December 27, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CAE graphic

STOLBERG, Germany. Military-training services provider CAE reports delivery of a training center to the German navy; the state-of-the-art training center will support naval aviators and crew with multiple simulators for crew training for the NH90 NTH Sea Lion naval transport helicopter. 

Members of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), and German naval command attended the official opening for the center, which is equipped with an operational flight trainer (OFT) for training pilots and copilots with the highest qualification level for flight simulators; two operational tactics trainers for the tactical coordinator (TACCO) and the rear crew that are networked with the OFT; and two cockpit procedure trainers for pilots and TACCO to conduct targeted practice of individual procedures. 

CAE originally won the contract with the NSPA to supply the simulators on behalf of the Germany in November 2019. 

NATO

