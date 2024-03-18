Military Embedded Systems

The LDRA Airworthiness Handbook - Because there’s more to it than just DO-178C

March 18, 2024

The LDRA Airworthiness Handbook - Because there’s more to it than just DO-178C

In the dynamic aviation sector, coping with the influx of new technologies, standards, and challenges is increasingly complex. 


Drawing on a half century of proven expertise, LDRA’s Airworthiness Handbook addresses the escalating demands, including cybersecurity risks, sustainability advancements, and the rise of markets typified by advanced air mobility. It not only underlines the significance of DO-178C, but also places that document into context of the broader regulatory framework. With a concise 20-page overview, the handbook provides developers with a clear perspective on regulatory requirements and offers links for more detailed exploration. 

