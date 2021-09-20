Military Embedded Systems

5G battlefield connectivity research goal of Viasat defense contracts

News

September 20, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo.

CARLSBAD, Calif. Viasat Inc., a global communications company, announced it received two awards from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to conduct research that will examine the use and implementation of 5G networks on the battlespace.

According to the company, these awards are part of the DoD $600 million 5G research initiative announced last year, intended to explore how 5G technology can strengthen warfighting capabilities.

Viasat officials claim it is working with the DoD to solve complex communications problems across multiple network domains ranging from satellite to cellular to government-specific networking waveforms.

Specific to these contracts, the company also claims it will tap into its 5G wireless, networking, and cybersecurity expertise and help the DoD understand how it can best utilize 5G technology to enable multi-domain operations in future joint warfighting programs, including Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

The awards focus on two main areas: improving Command and Control (C2) applications and services and 5G enhanced network deployment for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations in contested environments.

Featured Companies

ViaSat

6155 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman photo.
News
Open standards-based SIGINT sensor in development for USAF
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber