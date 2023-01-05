Military Embedded Systems

5G in aerospace and defense to record CAGR of 39.30% by 2030, report predicts

News

January 05, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

5G in aerospace and defense to record CAGR of 39.30% by 2030, report predicts
Image courtesy U.S. Army

PUNE, Maharashtra, India. The size of the global market for 5G in aerospace and defense -- estimated at $251.20 million in 2021 -- is projected to reach $4.96 billion by 2030, according to a market research report from 360i Research, "Global 5G in Aerospace & Defense Market -- Global Forecast 2022-2030."

 

According to the study authors, factors driving the 5G market in terms of defense and aerospace upwards will include user needs for low latency, high reliability, and high transmission rates; mounting need for real-time data transfer from unmanned vehicles and drones; and the increasing adoption of autonomous and connected devices in military aircraft. 

Holding the market back, however, may be the non-availability of standards and protocols for 5G, the study concedes. 

For additional information visit the 360i Research website

 

Featured Companies

360i Research

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image courtesy Team DEFIANT
News
Sikorsky, Boeing protest U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft award to Bell

December 29, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Image: Metawave
News
Radar sensing and perception for autonomous ground systems wins Army SBIR grant

January 04, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy DARPA.
News
Microelectronics research to be led by DARPA, U.S. universities

January 04, 2023
More Radar/EW
Comms
Image courtesy U.S. Army
News
5G in aerospace and defense to record CAGR of 39.30% by 2030, report predicts

January 05, 2023
More Comms