5G in aerospace and defense to record CAGR of 39.30% by 2030, report predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Army

PUNE, Maharashtra, India. The size of the global market for 5G in aerospace and defense -- estimated at $251.20 million in 2021 -- is projected to reach $4.96 billion by 2030, according to a market research report from 360i Research, "Global 5G in Aerospace & Defense Market -- Global Forecast 2022-2030."

According to the study authors, factors driving the 5G market in terms of defense and aerospace upwards will include user needs for low latency, high reliability, and high transmission rates; mounting need for real-time data transfer from unmanned vehicles and drones; and the increasing adoption of autonomous and connected devices in military aircraft.

Holding the market back, however, may be the non-availability of standards and protocols for 5G, the study concedes.

For additional information visit the 360i Research website.