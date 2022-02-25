AI-based space technology to utilize satellite and sensor data

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thales image.

DENMARK. The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the Danish company Space Inventor are cooperating with the French defense and technology company Thales in Denmark to develop new technology intended to monitor and identify military threats in space and on Earth.

According to Thales, the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology will be designed to process the vast data streams stemming from satellites and land-based sensors, thereby creating the basis for utilizing the space data and intelligence for military purposes.

The project, which goes under the name INTEGRAL and is a part of EU’s SSAEW SC2, Space Situational Awareness – Space Command and Control, is supported with funds from the European Defense Fund.

Officials claim that space Inventor is going to play a key role in the project by contributing to the development of the prototype for INTEGRAL and finding an algorithm that can trace the orbit of satellites. The INTEGRAL project runs until 2023 at which point the parties involved can seek funds to continue the work.