Military Embedded Systems

AI-based space technology to utilize satellite and sensor data

News

February 25, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-based space technology to utilize satellite and sensor data
Thales image.

DENMARK. The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the Danish company Space Inventor are cooperating with the French defense and technology company Thales in Denmark to develop new technology intended to monitor and identify military threats in space and on Earth.

According to Thales, the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology will be designed to process the vast data streams stemming from satellites and land-based sensors, thereby creating the basis for utilizing the space data and intelligence for military purposes.

The project, which goes under the name INTEGRAL and is a part of EU’s SSAEW SC2, Space Situational Awareness – Space Command and Control, is supported with funds from the European Defense Fund.

Officials claim that space Inventor is going to play a key role in the project by contributing to the development of the prototype for INTEGRAL and finding an algorithm that can trace the orbit of satellites. The INTEGRAL project runs until 2023 at which point the parties involved can seek funds to continue the work.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Unmanned
MQ-25 Stingray aircraft. Photo: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson
Blog
The Navy, CEC, Project Overmatch, and the Kill Web
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Press Release
New SBCs From Abaco Feature Latest Intel Technology, Deliver Highest Performance with 100GbE
More Radar/EW
A.I.
BAE Systems image.
News
Data and cyber optimization business launched by BAE Systems
More A.I.
Comms
Thales image.
News
AI-based space technology to utilize satellite and sensor data
More Comms