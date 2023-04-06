Military Embedded Systems

Airship for ISR missions to be provided to Navy, Marine Corps by Hybrid Air Vehicles

News

April 06, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airship for ISR missions to be provided to Navy, Marine Corps by Hybrid Air Vehicles
Image courtesy Hybrid Air Vehicles

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is partnering with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to explore using HAV's Airlander aircraft to help with maritime logistics, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and communications in the Pacific, HAV said in a statement.

The Airlander is an airship that can land on almost any flat surface, meaning it does not need a runway or airport, which is helpful for Navy and Marine Corps personnel operating in austere locations, the statement reads.

As part of the partnership, DoD will explore the Airlander's ability to help with moving supplies and people, conducting aerial surveillance and intelligence missions, and improving communication in the field, the company says.

The DoD's Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) provided funding for the Zero Carbon Logistics Support Via Hybrid Aircraft project, which is a collaboration between the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and HAV.

Featured Companies

Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)

Technology House 239 Ampthill Road
Bedford, UK
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Unmanned - ISR
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms