Airship for ISR missions to be provided to Navy, Marine Corps by Hybrid Air Vehicles

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hybrid Air Vehicles

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is partnering with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to explore using HAV's Airlander aircraft to help with maritime logistics, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and communications in the Pacific, HAV said in a statement.

The Airlander is an airship that can land on almost any flat surface, meaning it does not need a runway or airport, which is helpful for Navy and Marine Corps personnel operating in austere locations, the statement reads.

As part of the partnership, DoD will explore the Airlander's ability to help with moving supplies and people, conducting aerial surveillance and intelligence missions, and improving communication in the field, the company says.

The DoD's Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) provided funding for the Zero Carbon Logistics Support Via Hybrid Aircraft project, which is a collaboration between the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and HAV.