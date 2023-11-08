Benefits of a COM Express + Custom Carrier Board Solution

Whitepaper

Embedded computers are an integral part of a larger device or system, as opposed to a standalone desktop computer.

Embedded computers generally perform a highly specific function. Application areas for embedded computers range from industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles and aircraft, to tactical and critical communications, to medical devices, to traffic management. There are several different approaches to embedded computing and several different major architectures. However, far and away the most flexible is COM Express.