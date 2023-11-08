Military Embedded Systems

Benefits of a COM Express + Custom Carrier Board Solution

Whitepaper

November 08, 2023

Embedded computers are an integral part of a larger device or system, as opposed to a standalone desktop computer.


Embedded computers generally perform a highly specific function. Application areas for embedded computers range from industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles and aircraft, to tactical and critical communications, to medical devices, to traffic management. There are several different approaches to embedded computing and several different major architectures. However, far and away the most flexible is COM Express.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Featured Companies

Sealevel Systems, Inc.

2779 Greenville Highway
Liberty, SC 29657
Website
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms