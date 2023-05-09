Collins Aerospace debuts OXYJUMP oxygen-supply gear for military parachutists at SOF Week

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Collins Aerospace

SOF Week 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Collins Aerospace (a Raytheon Technologies business) introduced its OXYJUMP NG oxygen-supply system for use during high-altitude parachute jumps, including those performed by Special Forces and other military personnel, at this week's SOF Week 2023 conference.

According to the Collins Aerospace announcement, the new OXYJUMP NG system uses the company's oxygen-pulse technology – already certified by one NATO country – to give users a smaller, lighter-weight option that automatically adjusts oxygen levels to enable longer mission profiles. Existing oxygen-supply systems are limited in extended high-altitude operations, which can hamper the effectiveness and reach of parachute missions.

The oxygen-supply system operates automatically and includes an ergonomically designed mask to fit comfortably and securely against the user's face, say Collins Aerospace officials.

“The OXYJUMP NG system gives allied armed forces the stealth, readiness, and safety necessary to complete the most complex jumps on earth,” states Brad Haselhorst, vice president and general manager of Military, Safety and Cargo Systems at Collins Aerospace. “The OXYJUMP NG system not only keeps up with the evolving nature of combat jumps, but it’s ready for use today.”

SOF Week attendees can see the new system at the Collins Aerospace booth, #L910.