COM-HPC® Client Module for High Performance Intelligent Sensors

Eletter Product



SECO’s CARINA SOM combines the broad interface capability of a COM-HPC® Client module with the exceptional performance of the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (formerly Tiger Lake-UP3) processors. The platform’s combination of high performance processing and advanced Intel® Iris Xe Graphics Core GPU accelerates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) workloads in embedded use cases. Together with hardware support for real-time computing, CARINA is ideal for mission critical applications that demand high bandwidth sensor and sensor fusion applications at the edge.



The CARINA COM-HPC® SOM answers the growing demand for ultra peripheral performance for embedded applications, offering up to eight USB 4.0/USB 3.2/USB 2.0 host ports, up to six PCI-e Gen 4/Gen 3 ports, and up to two 2.5GbE interfaces. The vast interface bandwidth of the COM-HPC ® standard, combined with the platform’s high-performance processing and graphics, enables high performance sensor processing and localized analysis within new levels of size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C).



Operating system options include Linux, VxWorks, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Intel-supported libraries enable easy development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Vision (CV), and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms. Availability of TPM 2.0, industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C), and conformal coating options makes CARINA well suited even for rugged deployment.



Providing a validated high performance computing platform, the CARINA COM-HPC® module is integrated with an application-specific carrier board in an embedded system. SECO offers carrier board design and integration support, rugged device design, and algorithm development expertise.