COM-HPC® Client Module for High Performance Intelligent Sensors

CARINA
SECO’s CARINA SOM combines the broad interface capability of a COM-HPC® Client module with the exceptional performance of the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (formerly Tiger Lake-UP3) processors. The platform’s combination of high performance processing and advanced Intel® Iris Xe Graphics Core GPU accelerates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) workloads in embedded use cases. Together with hardware support for real-time computing, CARINA is ideal for mission critical applications that demand high bandwidth sensor and sensor fusion applications at the edge.

The CARINA COM-HPC® SOM answers the growing demand for ultra peripheral performance for embedded applications, offering up to eight USB 4.0/USB 3.2/USB 2.0 host ports, up to six PCI-e Gen 4/Gen 3 ports, and up to two 2.5GbE interfaces. The vast interface bandwidth of the COM-HPC ® standard, combined with the platform’s high-performance processing and graphics, enables high performance sensor processing and localized analysis within new levels of size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). 

Operating system options include Linux, VxWorks, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Intel-supported libraries enable easy development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Vision (CV), and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms. Availability of TPM 2.0, industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C), and conformal coating options makes CARINA well suited even for rugged deployment. 

Providing a validated high performance computing platform, the CARINA COM-HPC® module is integrated with an application-specific carrier board in an embedded system. SECO offers carrier board design and integration support, rugged device design, and algorithm development expertise.

Featured Companies

SECO USA

30 West Gude Drive, Suite 550
Rockville, MD 20850
Website
[email protected]
+1 (240) 558-2014
