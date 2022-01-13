Military Embedded Systems

Combat-management system to be supplied for Swedish navy by Elbit Sweden

January 13, 2022

Image: Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Sweden has won a contract with Sweden's Defense Material Administration to equip the Royal Swedish navy with Elbit's Albatross Combat Management Systems (CMS). 

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems Sweden will outfit the Swedish navy's Spårö-class mine countermeasure (MCM) vessels with Albatross, a scalable CMS based on Elbit’s E-CIX open-architecture platform.

According to the news release about the contract win, the Albatross CMS enables users to receive a common operational picture correlating underwater detection and surface tracks based on real-time data, live video streaming, and imagery data, all of which enhance the operational envelope, increase combatants' flexibility, and enable better decision-making during MCM missions.

Work under the contract is set to be performed over a period of 34 months.

