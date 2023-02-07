Communications network monitoring and analysis for U.S. Air Force to be performed by goTenna

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BROOKLYN, New York. A mobile mesh network platform will provide mission-critical communications network monitoring and analysis for a U.S. Air Force squadron under a new contract, the company announced in a statement.

GoTenna won a small business innovation research contract award for "Decoupled Network Operations Platform (DNOP) for Secure Decentralized Mesh Communications," which will "allow goTenna radios and smartphones to collect mesh networking insights with the eventual goal of transforming every radio in the goTenna mesh network into a distributed radio frequency (RF) sensor," the statement reads.

The company will provide these services to the U.S. Air Force 818th Operations Support Squadron.

The technology is intended to help operators "identify direct or indirect disruptions on the network" and is designed "with electronic warfare considerations by factoring in frequency range analytics to identify if perceived intentional RF interferences occur with the ability for autonomous event notifications," the company says.