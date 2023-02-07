Military Embedded Systems

Communications network monitoring and analysis for U.S. Air Force to be performed by goTenna

News

February 07, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Communications network monitoring and analysis for U.S. Air Force to be performed by goTenna

BROOKLYN, New York. A mobile mesh network platform will provide mission-critical communications network monitoring and analysis for a U.S. Air Force squadron under a new contract, the company announced in a statement.

GoTenna won a small business innovation research contract award for "Decoupled Network Operations Platform (DNOP) for Secure Decentralized Mesh Communications," which will "allow goTenna radios and smartphones to collect mesh networking insights with the eventual goal of transforming every radio in the goTenna mesh network into a distributed radio frequency (RF) sensor," the statement reads.

The company will provide these services to the U.S. Air Force 818th Operations Support Squadron.

The technology is intended to help operators "identify direct or indirect disruptions on the network" and is designed "with electronic warfare considerations by factoring in frequency range analytics to identify if perceived intentional RF interferences occur with the ability for autonomous event notifications," the company says.

Featured Companies

goTenna

81 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, New York 11201
Website
[email protected]
(718) 360-0957
Categories
Comms - Communications
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Unmanned
Photo courtesy General Atomics
News
Satellite comms tested via MQ-9 drone in General Atomics, U.S. military test

February 06, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Tactical SIGINT, radio technology to be tested on satellite under CACI, U.S. Army agreement

February 07, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the military can speed data mobility for smart decisions on the move

February 03, 2023
More Cyber