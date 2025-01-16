Core Systems rugged ATMOS server stack for mobile operations

Image courtesy Core Systems

POWAY, Calif. The Core Systems rugged ATMOS server stack delivers a compact, mission-scalable solution designed to transform mobile operations.

The Rugged ATMOS Full-Stack server is a powerful, stackable solution featuring five independent nodes, each equipped with the latest Intel Xeon scalable CPU. This five-node configuration delivers exceptional performance and flexibility, functioning as a unified system through the stackable ATMOS Chassis Rail System. Each node includes an onboard UPS battery backup, ensuring uninterrupted C2 on-the-move operations.

Core Systems Rugged ATMOS Server Stack offers:

Up to 160 Xeon Scalable Cores (32 per node)

Up to 10 TB RAM (2 TB per node)

Expandable from 1 to 5+ Nodes

Half-Rack-Width design

Onboard UPS Battery Backup

For more information please visit https://core-systems.com/rugged-atmos/.