Data network for Coast Guard to be modernized by AT&T

December 07, 2021

OAKTON, Va. AT&T announced that the company will consolidate the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) disparate data communications networks onto a single modernized data communications platform under a task order from the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, the Defense Information Systems Agency's contracting arm.

According to the company, the agreement with AT&T is valued at $161 million over 11 years if all options are exercised. The task order was made under the U.S. General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract, which officials claim was created to help federal agencies modernize their technology infrastructure. 

USCG's network data services are intended to support various connectivity, communications, and operational requirements to enable its users to access and use the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), Sensitive But Unclassified (SBU) Voice, the Internet, authorized intranets, appropriate extranets, and other operations.

In addition, the task order is aimed at allowing the USCG to expand its usage of FirstNet. FirstNet by AT&T is designed to be a nationwide communications platform for public safety. USCG officials use FirstNet to distribute mission-critical guidance, references, and policies during day-to-day operations and large-scale disaster responses.

 

