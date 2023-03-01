Military Embedded Systems

Data-sharing network for U.S. Air Force to be provided by Persistent Systems

News

March 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Data-sharing network for U.S. Air Force to be provided by Persistent Systems

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems has won a $75.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the rollout of a network for airmen to share voice, video, chat, sensor, and GPS data, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Persistent Systems will support the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to roll out the company's Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) offering across three Air Force bases as part of the Regional Operating Picture (ROP) program, the statement reads.

The Persistent Wave Relay network would cover an area of 25,000 square miles and connect mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) edge networks into one unified Battlespace Awareness Network for increased situational awareness, the company says.

With ROP, "security personnel on a missile field can now maintain constant communication through the towers to an Operations Center (OC)," the statement adds. "Likewise, the staff at the OC can follow the movement, and know the precise location, of the Security Forces on a digital map, also known as a Common Operational Picture (COP). Both parties can seamlessly share critical tactical mission data for information fusion and action."

Featured Companies

Persistent Systems

2055 Laurelwood Road, Suite 210
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Satellites
Comms - SDR
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Hensoldt
News
Airborne surveillance radar to be provided to CAE Aviation by Hensoldt

February 24, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

February 28, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Data-sharing network for U.S. Air Force to be provided by Persistent Systems

March 01, 2023
More Comms