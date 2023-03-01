Data-sharing network for U.S. Air Force to be provided by Persistent Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems has won a $75.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the rollout of a network for airmen to share voice, video, chat, sensor, and GPS data, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Persistent Systems will support the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to roll out the company's Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) offering across three Air Force bases as part of the Regional Operating Picture (ROP) program, the statement reads.

The Persistent Wave Relay network would cover an area of 25,000 square miles and connect mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) edge networks into one unified Battlespace Awareness Network for increased situational awareness, the company says.

With ROP, "security personnel on a missile field can now maintain constant communication through the towers to an Operations Center (OC)," the statement adds. "Likewise, the staff at the OC can follow the movement, and know the precise location, of the Security Forces on a digital map, also known as a Common Operational Picture (COP). Both parties can seamlessly share critical tactical mission data for information fusion and action."