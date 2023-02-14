Military Embedded Systems

Data sharing test with U.S. Navy aircraft, ships conducted by Northrop

February 14, 2023

Illustration courtesy Northrop Grumman

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy conducted a joint interoperability test that involved connecting airborne platforms with naval assets, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration -- which was conducted with Northrop Grumman, Naval Air Systems Command, Office of Naval Research, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, and BAE Systems -- "showcased interoperability among F-35, MQ-4C Triton, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and naval ships," the company says.

The "airborne gateway" involved using an MQ-4C Triton Flying Test Bed to share sensor data with ground-based simulators representing an F-35, an E-2D, and Aegis destroyers and carrier strike groups, the statement reads.

"The gateway integrated with Triton’s radar and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to significantly enhance situational awareness across previously disconnected platforms," it states.

