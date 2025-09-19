Digital C2 software to equip German Army dismounted forces

AARHUS, Denmark. Systematic won an enterprise license contract to provide SitaWare Edge command-and-control software to the German Armed Forces for use by dismounted personnel, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, SitaWare Edge will be fielded within the Bundeswehr’s Mission Enabling Service (MESBw) “Portable” segment, extending a software ecosystem that already includes “Command Post” (SitaWare Headquarters) and “Mounted” (SitaWare Frontline). The company says the goal is to deliver a common digital command-and-control environment spanning stationary or deployable command posts, vehicle platforms, and dismounted units.

Systematic states that the acquisition also includes software development kits to support a more open C4ISR environment and enable third-party integrations aligned with German requirements. The company adds that SitaWare Edge provides mapping, planning, and mission-management tools intended to share battlefield information across echelons under varying network conditions.

The MESBw effort is aimed at unifying applications to support command at all levels, with SitaWare components already in operational use in command-post and mounted roles, the statement reads. With the addition of the portable variant, the Bundeswehr intends to expand digital situational awareness and coordination to the tactical edge as part of its broader digital transformation, the company says.