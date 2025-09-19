Military Embedded Systems

Digital C2 software to equip German Army dismounted forces

News

September 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Digital C2 software to equip German Army dismounted forces
Image via Systematic

AARHUS, Denmark. Systematic won an enterprise license contract to provide SitaWare Edge command-and-control software to the German Armed Forces for use by dismounted personnel, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, SitaWare Edge will be fielded within the Bundeswehr’s Mission Enabling Service (MESBw) “Portable” segment, extending a software ecosystem that already includes “Command Post” (SitaWare Headquarters) and “Mounted” (SitaWare Frontline). The company says the goal is to deliver a common digital command-and-control environment spanning stationary or deployable command posts, vehicle platforms, and dismounted units.

Systematic states that the acquisition also includes software development kits to support a more open C4ISR environment and enable third-party integrations aligned with German requirements. The company adds that SitaWare Edge provides mapping, planning, and mission-management tools intended to share battlefield information across echelons under varying network conditions.

The MESBw effort is aimed at unifying applications to support command at all levels, with SitaWare components already in operational use in command-post and mounted roles, the statement reads. With the addition of the portable variant, the Bundeswehr intends to expand digital situational awareness and coordination to the tactical edge as part of its broader digital transformation, the company says.

Featured Companies

Systematic, Inc.

5885 Trinity Parkway, Suite 150
Centreville, VA 20120
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - ISR
A.I. - Big Data
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Kongsberg buys strike and counter-drone missile development company

December 23, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Rheinmetall
News
RCH155 wheeled howitzers ordered for German Armed Forces

December 23, 2025

More Comms