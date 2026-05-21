Frontgrade booth features modular tactical communications suite

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Frontgrade

TAMPA, Florida. Frontgrade Technologies is showcasing its Modular Amplified Communications Suite (MACS) at SOF Week this week, displaying a scalable communications architecture designed for rapid deployment across tactical environments and vehicles of opportunity, the company says.

MACS is built around three configurations scaled to different operational requirements. The MACS-Lite is the lightest option, built around a single PRC-163 radio with an MBA-50v2 amplifier, amplification on RT1, and 12V, 28V, or AC power with battery backup. The MACS-Pro steps up to a PRC-163 with an NXG-50 dual-channel amplifier providing amplification on both RT1 and RT2, radio battery backup, and 28V power. The MACS-Basecamp serves as a dedicated power solution for the MACS-Pro, supporting 12V, 28V, or AC power with battery backup.

Across all configurations, the system supports simultaneous dual-channel amplification, integrated power management, and control through a TAK End User Device, giving operators a common interface for radio, amplifier, antenna, and power monitoring. The modular architecture is designed to allow units to tailor the communications package to specific mission requirements without requiring a separate integration effort for each deployment.

The system is designed with the contested RF environment in mind -- a theme that ran throughout SOF Week, with multiple senior commanders citing resilient, GPS-independent communications as one of the command's most pressing capability gaps.