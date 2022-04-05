Ground-based anti-jam SATCOM capability demoed for U.S. Space Force

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Boeing photo. CHICAGO, Ill. Boeing has demonstrated the integration of its Protected Tactical Enterprise Service (PTES) software elements with an industry partner’s user terminal, proving technical maturity on the U.S. Space Force’s pathfinder program.

According to the company, PTES provides ground-based Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW) processing, enabling secure operations and protected tactical communications coverage over Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites without spacecraft modification. PTW, the U.S. military’s jam resistant waveform, provides security features for data protection.

PTES-over-WGS is designed to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with fleetwide protected communications globally. Officials claim that it mitigates interference and adversarial jamming for high-data-rate satellite communications in contested environments, creating greater resiliency and enabling missions in otherwise denied areas.

At the integration event, Boeing showcased PTES’ encryption capabilities in a virtual environment. The demonstration validated the Boeing-developed key management system’s ability to interface with a PTW ground terminal. It also validated the network management software and virtualized mission planning components.