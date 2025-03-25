Military Embedded Systems

Haivision will spotlight mission-critical video solutions at SOF Week 2025

Press Release

March 25, 2025

MONTREAL, Canada. Haivision, a global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, announced it will showcase its mission-critical video ecosystem of products at this year’s Special Operation Forces (SOF) Week at booth #1704 from May 6-8 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.  

At SOF Week 2025, Haivision will showcase: 

  • End-to-End ISR Video Workflow: Providing real-time situational awareness with military-compliant security by encoding, transcoding, and streaming full-motion video. Products include Makito X4 Rugged and Makito X1 Rugged video encoders, the Kraken video transcoder, and the Play ISR video player. 

  • AI Innovation and Collaboration with Shield AI: Delivering a defense and ISR solution by combining Kraken for full-motion video with Sentient Tracker for AI-enabled object detection. 

  • Defense-Certified Video Distribution Solution: Ensuring secure video distribution for multi-site IPTV, live video monitoring and recording, and secure video delivery with the Haivision Media Platform, certified on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). 

  • Haivision Command 360: Enabling enhanced situational awareness and real-time decision-making with a complete video wall solution for command-and-control centers and expeditionary operations. 

