Haivision will spotlight mission-critical video solutions at SOF Week 2025

Press Release

MONTREAL, Canada. Haivision, a global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, announced it will showcase its mission-critical video ecosystem of products at this year’s Special Operation Forces (SOF) Week at booth #1704 from May 6-8 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

At SOF Week 2025, Haivision will showcase:

End-to-End ISR Video Workflow: Providing real-time situational awareness with military-compliant security by encoding, transcoding, and streaming full-motion video. Products include Makito X4 Rugged and Makito X1 Rugged video encoders, the Kraken video transcoder, and the Play ISR video player.

AI Innovation and Collaboration with Shield AI: Delivering a defense and ISR solution by combining Kraken for full-motion video with Sentient Tracker for AI-enabled object detection.

Defense-Certified Video Distribution Solution: Ensuring secure video distribution for multi-site IPTV, live video monitoring and recording, and secure video delivery with the Haivision Media Platform, certified on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL).

Haivision Command 360: Enabling enhanced situational awareness and real-time decision-making with a complete video wall solution for command-and-control centers and expeditionary operations.