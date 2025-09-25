High-frequency communications partnership formed by Babcock, KNL

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock International signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Finnish radio manufacturer KNL to collaborate on high-frequency (HF) communications solutions for land, sea, and air forces, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement builds on prior cooperation between the two companies and aims to integrate HF systems with existing networks to support operations in complex communications environments, the statement reads. Babcock currently provides HF services to defense organizations in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, while KNL brings experience in wideband HF systems designed for beyond line-of-sight connectivity.

The companies recently demonstrated a joint HF solution at the British Army’s Warfighting Experiment, showcasing wideband HF for transmitting situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data, according to the statement.

Babcock says the collaboration will focus on developing and promoting HF capabilities that enhance survivability and resilience in contested or degraded communications environments.