Introducing FASST 6000 – The Next-Generation Spectrum Sensor

Eletter Product

FASST 6000 is a next-generation RF spectrum sensor from Silvus Technologies representing the company’s expansion beyond MANET radio communications and mesh networking into advanced RF sensing and spectrum awareness. Designed to operate at the tactical edge, FASST 6000 delivers ultra-low SWaP RF Spectrum Intelligence capabilities that dramatically enhance situational awareness for the modern warfighter and unmanned systems operators.

At the core of the system is FASST (Filtering by Aliasing Spectrum Sensing Technology), a proprietary signal processing innovation that enables industry-leading scan speeds of 144.5 THz/sec. This allows FASST 6000 to perform near-instantaneous measurements across a wide frequency range of 1 MHz to 6 GHz, reliably detecting low-power, short-duration, and low-duty-cycle signals that conventional sensors often miss. The system supports multiple coherent antenna inputs, enabling advanced direction finding and spatial signal separation.

When integrated with StreamCaster MANET radios, FASST 6000 unlocks powerful networked sensing capabilities. It can automatically identify and filter out emissions from its host radio, solving the long-standing challenge of self-interference without requiring physical separation. This enables clean, continuous sensing performance in fully integrated, distributed RF environments.

FASST 6000 is available as both a rugged handheld device for dismounted operators and an OEM module for seamless integration into unmanned systems and mobile platforms. With a flexible, developer-focused API supporting IQ, FFT, and Correlation data capture modes, users can rapidly tailor the system to mission-specific requirements. Combining unmatched speed, compact size, and advanced sensing capabilities, FASST 6000 delivers the power of a large-scale SIGINT system in a highly deployable, edge-ready solution.

