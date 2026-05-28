Satellite ground station system to be delivered to Poland by Kongsberg

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg KRAKÓW, Poland. Kongsberg signed a contract with Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management to deliver a satellite ground station for Sentinel and polar-orbiting meteorological satellites, the company announced in a statement.

The system will receive, process, and distribute remote sensing satellite data using antenna systems, signal processing, and software from Kongsberg’s MEOS technology portfolio, the statement reads. Installation is planned for Kraków in autumn 2026, and the contract includes a one-year warranty, according to the company.

The ground station will support data from Copernicus Sentinel missions as well as Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, Joint Polar Satellite System, Meteorological Operational Satellite, and EUMETSAT Polar System -- Second Generation satellites, Kongsberg says.

The system also includes automated Sentinel-1 data processing and tools for data analysis, archiving, and distribution, the statement adds. It follows a previous MEOS delivery completed in Poland in 2020.