JADC2 capabilities tested at Northern Edge 2023 exercise by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon Technologies tested Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities during the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Northern Edge 2023 exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, the company announced in a statement.

The company utilized a range of technologies designed to improve rapid data connectivity and synchronization, including a networking gateway produced by Collins Aerospace, the statement reads.

The company also tested the Battlespace Command and Control (BC3) capability, integrating it into the gateway in order to provide command and control capabilities to a KC-135 tanker during the exercise, the statement adds.

Raytheon will also participate in a second test during the Northern Edge exercise scheduled for July, the company says.