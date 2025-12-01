DoD awards Hewlett Packard Enterprise a 10-year contract for cloud computing upgrades

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy HPE ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) a 10-year, $931 million contract to bring cloud conveniences -- including such features as unified management and multitenancy -- to the U.S. military's most sensitive datacenters.

The newly awarded Distributed Hybrid Multi-Cloud contract from the DoD's Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) puts into motion the deployment of HPE's Green Lake Private Cloud offering across its IT footprint. According to the HPE press release about the contract, the Green Lake platform is designed to mirror the look and feel of a public cloud, replicating many of the key features that have made Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform so attractive while keeping the data and workloads running on-premises.

This modernization effort is aimed at simplifying management of DISA's IT resources across public and private clouds through a unified, hybrid, and secure multi-cloud platform; this deployment builds upon HPE's successful completion of a prototype that began in 2024.



The upgrade means that DISA will be able to scale and accelerate communications and application deployment and will benefit from enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) use and data analytics. The system's on-premises and air-gapped management enables DISA to manage on-premises and commercial cloud services through a single hybrid cloud control plane that supports multi-tenancy, virtual private clouds, and comprehensive data privacy and protection through a zero-trust architecture.