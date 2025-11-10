PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

This week’s product, Atek’s DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key (CIK) series, is a small, portable memory device used as a credential to enable or disable cryptographic equipment. Targeted at tactical military applications, the Min-Bar series meets stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements, as it is 60% smaller than the company’s earlier Bar series while still meeting the same MIL-STD-810 environmental specifications.

Small Size Advantages

Measuring just 21 mm by 15 mm, the Mini-Bar memory token is only slightly larger than a microSD card yet remains easy to handle. Mini-Bar memory tokens are available with serial EEPROM in 16 Kbit and 256 Kbit capacities, using either SPI or I²C interfaces. Models featuring Microchip’s CryptoAuthentication secure memory ICs are coming soon. Customized Mini-Bar tokens using customer-specified ICs will also be offered.

The Mini-Bar is not limited to CIK applications, however. Any embedded system that requires a robust removable memory device for access control or data-transfer applications could benefit from this series.

Rugged Memory Solutions

Leveraging industry-standard serial EEPROM memory, Datakey offers Mini-Bar tokens with SPI or I2C interfaces and standard capacities of 16 Kbits and 256 Kbits. The tokens feature:

Rugged construction – The tokens are solid over-molded using a durable composite, making them impervious to liquids and virtually crush-proof.

MIL-STD-810 tested – The tokens have been tested to MIL-STD-810H standards for immersion, salt-fog, freezing rain, altitude, blowing sand and dust and more.

The Mini-Bar receptacles solve SWaP challenges as their design enables them to be integrated into the corner of a housing, thereby minimizing the amount of volume required inside the enclosure while also minimizing the front panel space needed. Mini-Bar receptacles are offered with two different internal interfacing options:

The MBRHN Mini-Bar receptacle features an 8-pin header connector and measures

16.3 mm x 15.8 mm x 13.7 mm

The MBRFN Mini-Bar receptacle features seven flat targets and measures

16.3 mm x 15.8 mm x 9.1 mm and is designed for use with an FFC/FPC interface board.

Both receptacles are offered with or without an adhesive gasket and can achieve an IP67 seal when properly mounted.

MBLink Programmers

It is often desired to use a PC to read data from or write data to a memory token. The MBLink programmers support all standard Mini-Bar tokens and connect to a PC via a USB port. The programmers come with Windows drivers and a sample application. The sample application can be used for troubleshooting when integrating a Mini-Bar token into an embedded design, as it provides a known-good way to communicate with the memory token.

For those who wish to develop their own Windows applications, Atek offers a development kit with all the necessary tools, including the programmer.

The MBLink development kit includes: two Mini-Bar memory token samples; one MBLink III Programmer; and one Mini-Bar receptacle as well as drivers, software and documentation.

For more information, visit the Mini-Bar series page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the Mini-Bar series datasheet, click here .

For more information on the Mini-Bar receptacles with flat targets, click here .

For more information on the IJS series of serial memory Mini-Bar tokens, click here .

For more information on the SSJ series of serial memory Mini-Bar tokens, click here .

For sales information, click here .