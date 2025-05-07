L3Harris wins multiple orders to support German forces' comms systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo

SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. L3Harris Technologies announced during this week's SOF Week exhibition that it won multiple orders -- expected to total $214 million -- under Germany’s Digitalization – Land Based Operations (D-LBO) program.

The terms of the orders call for delivery of interoperable communication systems to enhance the operational capabilities of the German armed forces, say L3Harris officials. “Resilient and immediate communication among allies is crucial for countering threats posed by aggressive adversaries,” said Sam Mehta, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “We are proud to support our NATO ally with our trusted communications technology, which has demonstrated its value in the field by protecting soldiers and networks at the tactical edge.”

The L3Harris resilient communications solutions leverage battle-tested hardware and robust waveform technology, which are in line with the D-LBO program’s objective for German armed forces to be more operationally efficient and coalition interoperable, according to the company's announcement.