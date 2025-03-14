Military Embedded Systems

Live-training award for USMC garners Saab Inc. $37 million contract mod

News

March 14, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab Inc.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. Saab Inc. received a contract modification award from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) for additional Marine Corps Training Instrumentation Systems (MCTIS) equipment; the order value for this award is $37 million (SEK 375 million). 

According to the Saab announcement, the award means that the USMC will continue to implement Saab's deployable and expeditionary MCTIS capability, whcih is an interoperable live-training system that enables Marine personnel to train in the most realistic environments, which helps to improve their performance and survivability on the battlefield. 

The system focuses on developing and reinforcing effective tactics, techniques, and procedures, while also facilitating joint training with NATO allies during multinational exercises. Saab describes the MCTIS as a command-and-control network with sensor systems (individuals, vehicles, and weapon surrogates) and low-velocity training projectiles (SESAMS) intended for drilling on individual and collective close-quarters-battle techniques and procedures.

Deliveries under the terms of the modified contract deliveries will occur from 2025 to 2027. 

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website

U.S. Marine Corps

Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Counter-UAS systems to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by Anduril

March 14, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Tekever
News
AI-assisted UAS demos for USSOCOM completed at Camp Roberts

March 10, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Trace Systems
News
Los Angeles Air Force Base, Space Systems Command sign IT contract with Trace Systems

March 11, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Saab Inc.
News
Live-training award for USMC garners Saab Inc. $37 million contract mod

March 14, 2025

More Comms