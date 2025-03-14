Live-training award for USMC garners Saab Inc. $37 million contract mod

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab Inc. SYRACUSE, N.Y. Saab Inc. received a contract modification award from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) for additional Marine Corps Training Instrumentation Systems (MCTIS) equipment; the order value for this award is $37 million (SEK 375 million).

According to the Saab announcement, the award means that the USMC will continue to implement Saab's deployable and expeditionary MCTIS capability, whcih is an interoperable live-training system that enables Marine personnel to train in the most realistic environments, which helps to improve their performance and survivability on the battlefield.

The system focuses on developing and reinforcing effective tactics, techniques, and procedures, while also facilitating joint training with NATO allies during multinational exercises. Saab describes the MCTIS as a command-and-control network with sensor systems (individuals, vehicles, and weapon surrogates) and low-velocity training projectiles (SESAMS) intended for drilling on individual and collective close-quarters-battle techniques and procedures.

Deliveries under the terms of the modified contract deliveries will occur from 2025 to 2027.