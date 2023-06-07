Military Embedded Systems

Modified E-6B Mercury aircraft delivered to U.S. Navy by Northrop Grumman

June 07, 2023

U.S. Navy photo

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana. The first modified E-6B Mercury aircraft has been delivered to the U.S. Navy, Northrop Grumman announced in a statement. This milestone is part of the ongoing Integrated Modification and Maintenance Contract (IMMC) for the Navy's E-6B Mercury platform.

The company completed the initial modification effort in about a year, integrating five kits onto the E-6B platform to improve aircraft command, control, and communications functions, according to the company.

The E-6B Mercury, a derivative of the commercial Boeing 707, operates across a wide-frequency spectrum, transmitting and receiving secure and non-secure voice and data information, the statement reads. The aircraft supports the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) strategic communications mission, providing airborne command, control, and communications for the president, secretary of defense, and U.S. Strategic Command.

Northrop Grumman is working on the second aircraft and plans to continue these modifications to the Navy’s E-6B aircraft over the next several years, the company says.

