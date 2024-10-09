Military Embedded Systems

Multidomain convergence solutions from Cubic Defense will get highlight during AUSA 2024

News

October 09, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Multidomain convergence solutions from Cubic Defense will get highlight during AUSA 2024
Graphic courtesy Cubic Defense

WASHINGTON. Cubic Defense announced that it will showcase its multidomain convergence solutions during this year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to be held from October 14-16 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. 

In its preshow publicity, Cubic Defense stated that it will demonstrate technologies including the DTECH edge compute and networking family of systems, its Cubic Digital Intelligence tools aimed at advancing information superiority with scalable C5ISR integration for use by joint forces and mission partners, a suite of digital intelligence solutions, its LVC [live/virtual/constructive] ground training solutions, and its secure communications solutions for wideband tactical communications. 

Cubic will also show its small modular Halo phased-array antenna plus its software-defined radios (SDR) and protected waveforms.

Showgoers can visit the Cubic Defense booth at #8033 (Halls C & D).

Featured Companies

Cubic

9233 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Cognitive Radio
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
Thailand’s first AH-6 Little Bird helicopter completes inaugural flight

October 04, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Anduril
News
Counter-UAS interceptors to be provided to U.S. Department of Defense by Anduril

October 09, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Graphic courtesy Cubic Defense
News
Multidomain convergence solutions from Cubic Defense will get highlight during AUSA 2024

October 09, 2024

More Comms