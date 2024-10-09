Multidomain convergence solutions from Cubic Defense will get highlight during AUSA 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Cubic Defense

WASHINGTON. Cubic Defense announced that it will showcase its multidomain convergence solutions during this year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to be held from October 14-16 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

In its preshow publicity, Cubic Defense stated that it will demonstrate technologies including the DTECH edge compute and networking family of systems, its Cubic Digital Intelligence tools aimed at advancing information superiority with scalable C5ISR integration for use by joint forces and mission partners, a suite of digital intelligence solutions, its LVC [live/virtual/constructive] ground training solutions, and its secure communications solutions for wideband tactical communications.

Cubic will also show its small modular Halo phased-array antenna plus its software-defined radios (SDR) and protected waveforms.

Showgoers can visit the Cubic Defense booth at #8033 (Halls C & D).