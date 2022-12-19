Network and connectivity project for JADC2 gets tryout by Raytheon Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon Technologies image.

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Technologies recently demonstrated -- among other things -- FlexLink, an open-system radio technology developed by Raytheon's Collins Aerospace business unit intended to link multiple air and ground platforms that will ultimately connect defense networks and simplify U.S. Army command-and-control systems.

During the Army's Project Convergence exercise, Raytheon installed FlexLink on U.S. Army UH-60M helicopters and was demonsrated that it was able to establish a joint command-and-control network at distances exceeding 200 nautical miles (about 230 miles). The demonstration was regarded as crucial to validating the Army's Project Convergence concept, which is the service's contribution to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.

The FlexLink solution -- the first open systems radio prototype integrated onto U.S. Army platforms -- demonstrated that it could bridge four joint service and coalition networks, all operating at different security levels using a multilevel security cross-domain solution to enable integrated, connected communication across the battlespace.

Phil Jasper, president of Mission Systems for Collins Aerospace, stated that the demonstration proved that the system could provide resilient communications across networks, which is key for reducing decision-making time and supporting effective operations in any highly contested environment.