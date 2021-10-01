Networking on-the-move pilot program announced by U.S. Army, GDMS

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo: Amy Walker, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T TAUNTON, Mass. The General Dynamics facility in southeastern Massachusetts hosted a mid-September gathering of leaders from the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and 3rd ID headquarters for a "distinguished visitors day" for the U.S. Army’s high-profile mobile network communication pilot effort -- known as ABCT On-the-Move, or OTM.

General Dynamics Mission Systems -- supported by over 20 vendors -- is acting as lead integrator for the upcoming ABCT OTM network pilot, during which the companies involved will inform Army design and fielding decisions to deliver a modernized mobile tactical network to armored brigades as part of Capability Set 25, or CS25.

According to previous information from the Army, CS25 is aimed at introducing changes to the tactical network design through continuously assessing integrated capabilities along four major lines of effort (unified network, common operating environment, joint/coalition interoperability, command post mobility and survivability), speeding the development and approval of requirements, focusing on open architecture and standards to enable industry innovation, and establishing modernization activities aligned to funded programs.

“The OTM pilot is a great opportunity to influence the future of how armored brigades fight in a congested and contested environment,” said Maj. Todd M. Klinzing-Donaldson, head communications and network officer for the 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “The abundant redundancy and failover provided within the various network prototype configurations will inform Army decisions on what our armored formations need to enable the warfighter to fight and win.”

The Spartan Brigade will assess the technologies during the Army’s pilot program, to be held during late winter of 2022 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.