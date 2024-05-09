Military Embedded Systems

New tactical comms solutions demoed at SOF Week by Curtiss-Wright

News

May 09, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

New tactical comms solutions demoed at SOF Week by Curtiss-Wright

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. Curtiss-Wright showcased their latest tactical communications solutions at SOF Week, including a modular radio center and a series of snap-together ultra-compact tactical communications and processing modules.

The PacStar MRC is a modular, rugged solution that integrates military and civilian radios into a compact chassis, supporting a wide range of radio integration use cases, including legacy Radio over IP (RoIP), Mobile Ad-hoc Network (MANET) integration, and Tactical Data Link (TDL) interoperability, the company says.

Curtiss-Wright also showcased the PacStar 200-Series, a family of ultra-compact modules that the company claims reduce size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements by up to half. These modules can operate standalone or be combined with the PacStar 400-Series, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Curtiss-Wright

