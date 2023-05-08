Octasic forms Strategic Advisory Committee for U.S. federal and DoD markets

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Image: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

SOF Week 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Silicon and software provider Octasic reports the formation of a Special Advisory Committee -- made up of esteemed experts with decades-long experience in defense and intelligence -- that will advise and guide Octasic in its engagements with the U.S. federal and Department of Defense (DoD) markets.

According to an Octasic announcement, the mission of the advisory committee is to ensure that Octasic conforms to and grows with the needs of its U.S. defense and federal agency clients, and to provide invaluable customer insights across these sectors.

The members of the committee are Gary Martin, retired PEO-C3T (U.S. DoD); Henry Muller, retired Director CERDEC (U.S. DoD); Thomas Trask, Retired Lt. Gen. USAF (U.S. DoD); Harry Coker, retired executive, NSA and CIA; and Christian Rousseau, retired Col CAF (Canada DND).

"The creation of this strategic committee is an important milestone for us as it reflects our mission and priorities to create a more secure and connected world. It is essential for us to do so while respecting the highest standards of ethics and governance,” says Sébastien Leblanc, CEO of Octasic. “With the insight and guidance of the committee, we will ensure that solutions developed for this market provide the highest levels of quality while continuing our dedication to 5G wireless innovations and beyond.”

SOF Week attendees may visit Octasic at Booth 1653.