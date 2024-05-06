Reticulate Micro showcases VAST video-compression technology at SOF Week

Image courtesy Reticulate Micro SOF WEEK 2024--Tampa, Fla. Commercial and defense technology supplier Reticulate Micro is showcasing its VAST encoder technology at the SOF Week exhibition, held this week in Tampa, Florida.

This software-based, real-time video- and image-compression system supports AV1 and can handle higher resolutions, frame rates, and bit depths than legacy codecs. It is engineered to support computer vision and AI [artificial intelligence] applications and to address the ultra-low-bandwidth requirements demanded by many tactical or edge networks.

According to the manufacturer, its primary value is real-time encoding of video at bit rates lower than legacy codecs such as H.264 and HEVC. Moreover, its software supports high entropy (quantum-resistant) crypto generation for standard encryption schemes including AES and digital hashing.

VAST is based on open standards such as SRT, WebRTC, and Matroska and can also offer enhanced versions of standards such as Q-SRT and says that it has already tested the solution over narrowband networks from leading providers such as Iridium, Inmarsat, and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) UHF TACSAT network.

Reticulate Micro's SOF Week presentations with be conducted in partnership with NanTenna, which will also launch its on-the-move L-band antenna at the conference. Thomas Larkin, CEO of NanTenna, pointed out that L-band has become a “more prevalent frequency in a communicator’s arsenal” often because “UHF is saturated and users need bandwidth. (Figure 1.)

“The release of our small-form-factor, high-gain antenna for L band will enable communicators to connect seamlessly to a wide array of systems," he asserted.

Reticulate also recently announced its VALOR line of electronically steerable antennas (ESAs) and revealed its partnership to be the exclusive distributor of Himera’s battle-proven G1 Pro tactical radio product to the U.S. government and select allied partners. The company is also working on building one of the world's first post-quantum-encrypted open-systems platforms for robust video streaming, simplified terminal management, and satellite mobile connectivity in austere environments and diverse orbital regimes.

Reticulate Micro will conduct demos of its video-compression capabilities at Booth #253.

