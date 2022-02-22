Military Embedded Systems

Rugged 5G deployable network launched by Saab

News

February 22, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Saab image.

SWEDEN. Saab is launching a ruggedized, 5G communication system for military and crisis operations at the Umex SimTEX 2022 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates called DeployNet.

According to the company, DeployNet provides a scalable 5G/LTE wireless network for challenging environments. The system is also designed to offer high-capacity bandwidth for today’s missions that rely on a multitude of information sources, sensors, and user interaction.

The compact system, designed with cyber security capabilities, is designed to be deployed rapidly, enabling high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas, or reinforcement of damaged or limited local networks.

Utilization of DeployNet is engineered to deliver the capability for real-time video streaming in high resolution, push-to-talk functionality, and data transfer. Scalable both in terms of user numbers and system range, DeployNet demonstrates advantages in mission scenarios such as base security, search and rescue, and reconnaissance.

 
Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - RF & Microwave
