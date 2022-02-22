Rugged 5G deployable network launched by Saab

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Saab image.

SWEDEN. Saab is launching a ruggedized, 5G communication system for military and crisis operations at the Umex SimTEX 2022 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates called DeployNet.

According to the company, DeployNet provides a scalable 5G/LTE wireless network for challenging environments. The system is also designed to offer high-capacity bandwidth for today’s missions that rely on a multitude of information sources, sensors, and user interaction.

The compact system, designed with cyber security capabilities, is designed to be deployed rapidly, enabling high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas, or reinforcement of damaged or limited local networks.

Utilization of DeployNet is engineered to deliver the capability for real-time video streaming in high resolution, push-to-talk functionality, and data transfer. Scalable both in terms of user numbers and system range, DeployNet demonstrates advantages in mission scenarios such as base security, search and rescue, and reconnaissance.